Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for 3.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,795,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 191,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.80.

In other Garmin news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $1,569,833.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,353.20. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total transaction of $1,635,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,963,108.50. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,094 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN traded down $3.87 on Thursday, hitting $188.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,636. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $138.86 and a 12 month high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

