Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter worth $3,717,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Perrigo by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 213,221 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $7,989,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE:PRGO traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. 221,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,812. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $33.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.80%.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.