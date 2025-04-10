AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 881.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 597,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,411,000 after purchasing an additional 536,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,037,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 459,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,204 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AppFolio by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 233,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,706,000 after buying an additional 162,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $30,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.61. 37,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,133. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf acquired 9,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

