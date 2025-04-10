IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,708.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 229,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,779,000 after buying an additional 216,572 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,409,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 74,324 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $397.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $548.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

