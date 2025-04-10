Covestor Ltd Trims Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $32,740,686.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,133.40. This trade represents a 99.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $201,987.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,987.03. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,651,987 shares of company stock worth $132,806,233. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $40.29. 12,196,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,367,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

View Our Latest Report on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.