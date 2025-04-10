Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 31,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $44.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.25. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.83.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Immuneering by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Immuneering by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

