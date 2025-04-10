Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 24,577 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,577 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bcwm LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $9,815,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

DUK opened at $116.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.88. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $92.75 and a 12 month high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

