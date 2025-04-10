Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLAR. B. Riley dropped their price target on Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Clarus stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. Clarus has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 200,500 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 297,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 192,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 134,627 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 118,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

