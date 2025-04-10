First Foundation Advisors Acquires 1,200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,448 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.54.

Adobe stock opened at $360.00 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

