Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.27 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nippon Active Value Fund had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 19.87%.

Nippon Active Value Fund Stock Up 4.9 %

LON:NAVF traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 182 ($2.33). 159,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,176. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 156.50 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 194 ($2.48). The company has a market cap of £346.97 million and a PE ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.12.

Nippon Active Value Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Nippon Active Value Fund’s previous dividend of $1.60. Nippon Active Value Fund’s payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

