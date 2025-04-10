Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 65,461 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 65,461 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $173,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK opened at $363.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

