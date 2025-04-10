Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up 1.7% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 1.80% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $46,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRFZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

