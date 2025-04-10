Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 57,130 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 57,130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boeing were worth $55,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chaney Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $160.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.91. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

