FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,695 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.