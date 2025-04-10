Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by EnRich Financial Partners LLC

EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VO opened at $246.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $244.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.1671 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

