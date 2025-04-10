Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $61,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $126.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.