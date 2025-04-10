Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 128 ($1.64) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 85.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 109.50 ($1.40).
In related news, insider Regis Schultz acquired 109,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £98,939.70 ($126,424.35). Corporate insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
