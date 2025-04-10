Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.
Royale Energy Price Performance
Shares of Royale Energy stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,353. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Royale Energy
