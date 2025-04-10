Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

Shares of Royale Energy stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,353. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

