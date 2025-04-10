FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 36,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

