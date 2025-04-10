EnRich Financial Partners LLC Invests $31,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 32,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.32.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 7.4 %

UNP opened at $223.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.67. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

