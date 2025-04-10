Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,832 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.47% of Marathon Petroleum worth $210,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 73,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $131.46 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $215.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.37.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

