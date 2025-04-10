Paralel Advisors LLC Buys 1,168 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $149,468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7,967.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,643,000 after acquiring an additional 275,606 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,271,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 688.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after buying an additional 114,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $26,487,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL traded down $8.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,437. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.98 and a 200-day moving average of $262.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

