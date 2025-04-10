Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTO remained flat at $10.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.01. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 5.28%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

