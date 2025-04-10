EnRich Financial Partners LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 96,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,135,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $499.10 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $528.16 and its 200-day moving average is $537.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

