Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,410 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $105,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.66.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of WFC opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

