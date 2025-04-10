Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,731 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CSX by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 653,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after acquiring an additional 41,547 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,087,000 after purchasing an additional 190,346 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

CSX stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

