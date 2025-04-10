Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 977,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,229,191. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

