LSV Asset Management Sells 58,172 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,172 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for approximately 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.06% of Jabil worth $323,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $137.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,400 shares of company stock worth $12,205,218. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

