MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $312.84 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.84.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MongoDB

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MongoDB news, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,985,666.84. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,060 shares of company stock valued at $13,461,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $171.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.73. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $387.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.