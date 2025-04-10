MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $312.84 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.84.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MongoDB
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $171.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.73. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $387.19.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.