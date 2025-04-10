Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $17.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVH. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy purchased 11,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,470.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 389,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,926.04. This represents a 2.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seth Blackley acquired 55,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $497,577.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,575.17. This represents a 7.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,315. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,595,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,171,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,781 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,404,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,300 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,781,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,673,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,893 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.20. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

