Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

REXR stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 708,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 43.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12,084.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 55,952 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

