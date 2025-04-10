Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMCR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $26.12 on Monday. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $62.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 807,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,994,085.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,144,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,721,463.20. This represents a 60.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Immunocore by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

