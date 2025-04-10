Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $38.06 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $402,828,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,762,000 after buying an additional 5,457,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $198,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,239 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.