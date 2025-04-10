FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

FE stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 61,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 12.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

