MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $232.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $225.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $203.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day moving average is $235.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

