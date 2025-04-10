The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $135.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.76.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

NYSE TJX opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52. The stock has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $570,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

