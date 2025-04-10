Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT at C$88.75

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$88.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total value of C$791,802.00. Also, Director Theresa Lynn Currie sold 45,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$3,907,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,099.50. This represents a 99.64 % decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$81.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$142.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.27. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.22 and a one year high of C$87.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

