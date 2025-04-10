Analysts Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) PT at $298.59

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.12.
GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $272.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Dynamics has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $316.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.17.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
