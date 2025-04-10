Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) & Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Critical Survey

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Capital Bancorp 12.66% 14.89% 1.64%

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capital Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Capital Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Capital Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares $109.70 million 4.32 $33.55 million N/A N/A Capital Bancorp $183.73 million 2.50 $30.97 million $2.13 12.96

Thomasville Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capital Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as non-farm and non-residential commercial real estate loans, construction loans for commercial businesses, multifamily loans secured by income producing properties, and farmland; and 1-4 family residential loans, including first mortgage liens, junior liens, and home equity lines. In addition, the company offers commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising direct consumer instalment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans and educational loans; and loans to municipalities and development authorities. Further, it provides trust and money management services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also originates residential mortgages; issues trust preferred securities; and provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. Capital Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

