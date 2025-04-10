Financial Analysis: Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT) vs. Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nextnrg and Carvana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextnrg 0 0 0 0 0.00 Carvana 0 6 12 0 2.67

Carvana has a consensus target price of $253.59, suggesting a potential upside of 15.48%. Given Carvana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carvana is more favorable than Nextnrg.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextnrg -62.85% N/A -295.04% Carvana 1.54% 36.59% 1.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Nextnrg and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.6% of Nextnrg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Carvana shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Carvana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextnrg and Carvana”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextnrg $27.77 million 10.32 -$10.47 million ($6.67) -0.39 Carvana $13.67 billion 3.42 $450.00 million $1.57 139.87

Carvana has higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carvana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nextnrg has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carvana has a beta of 3.61, meaning that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carvana beats Nextnrg on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextnrg

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Carvana

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company also operates auction sites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

