PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $122.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $698,398.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,554 shares in the company, valued at $64,902,774.48. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $1,065,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,820,045.53. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,464 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12,101.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,967,000 after purchasing an additional 264,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $83.03 and a 52 week high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

