Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target to $5.40

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $7.00 to $5.40 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $5.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $837.45 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 2.17. Vimeo has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $7.90.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts predict that Vimeo will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vimeo by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 780.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vimeo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 1,547.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

