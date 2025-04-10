Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $262.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $330.00 to $262.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $209.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of -156.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.75. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $1,475,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,587.76. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $3,871,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,529,711.60. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,981 shares of company stock valued at $70,925,444. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 224.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 18.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 41,683.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after buying an additional 120,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

