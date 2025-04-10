Robert W. Baird Cuts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $46.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAKE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 33.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,553,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,687.36. This represents a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $63,114,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,062,000 after acquiring an additional 673,076 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,827,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,652,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.