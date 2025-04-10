International Money Express’ (IMXI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,556,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,788,000 after purchasing an additional 109,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,598,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 29.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 236,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

