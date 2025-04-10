OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

KIDS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of KIDS opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $559.33 million, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.17. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $52.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $132,006.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,667.62. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 6,620 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $164,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,193.30. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,732 shares of company stock valued at $589,978. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

