Robert W. Baird Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.87.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $304.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

