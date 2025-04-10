Traeger’s (COOK) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COOK. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $2.50 target price on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Traeger from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.79.

Get Traeger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COOK

Traeger Trading Up 7.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Traeger has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Traeger by 724.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 258,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 226,750 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Traeger by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.