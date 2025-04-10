Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $518.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.20.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 11.3 %

AMP stock opened at $473.97 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.06.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

