Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (E+)” Rating for 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO)

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

374Water Stock Performance

Shares of 374Water stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. 374Water has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.20.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

In related news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 212,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $103,938.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,561,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,915,220.75. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 567,224 shares of company stock valued at $289,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 374Water in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in 374Water by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 374Water by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in 374Water in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 374Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

